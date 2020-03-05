World Bank allocates $ 12 billion to fight coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank has allocated $ 12 billion in aid to developing countries fighting coronavirus, BBC News reported.

The WB emergency package includes low-cost loans, grants, and technical aid.

The goal of WB financial aid is to help these countries protect public health in response to the crisis, and work with the private sector to reduce the economic impact of coronavirus.

The organization said priority would be given to the poorest countries, as well as those at highest risk for the spread of coronavirus.

News.Az

