World Bank announces inflation forecast for Azerbaijan
World Bank updated inflation forecast of Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing World Bank’s report on “Social Protection for restoration: Economy of the Europe and Central Asia”.
According to the report, inflation in Azerbaijan will be 12,5% (3,5 percentage point up compared with the April forecast), while it will be 9,5% in 2023 ( 2,9 percentage point up).
World Bank increased the inflation forecast in Azerbaijan by 2 percentage points to 8% in 2024.