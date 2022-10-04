Yandex metrika counter

World Bank announces inflation forecast for Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
World Bank announces inflation forecast for Azerbaijan

World Bank updated inflation forecast of Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing World Bank’s report on “Social Protection for restoration: Economy of the Europe and Central Asia”.

According to the report, inflation in Azerbaijan will be 12,5% (3,5 percentage point up compared with the April forecast), while it will be 9,5% in 2023 ( 2,9 percentage point up).

World Bank increased the inflation forecast in Azerbaijan by 2 percentage points to 8% in 2024.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      