World Bank, Azerbaijan to develop partnership strategy

The World Bank (WB) and the Azerbaijani government will soon start to develop a partnership strategy for the next few years, Zaur Rzayev, a public relations adviser at the WB Azerbaijan Office, told journalists in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Rzayev noted that specific projects and directions to be covered by the strategy will be discussed in the coming months.

He added that certain agreements will be reached by the spring of the next year.

