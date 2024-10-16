World Bank estimates Gaza war damage at $14-20 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Bank President Ajay Banga estimated on Tuesday that the damage from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has likely reached between $14 and $20 billion, with additional destruction in southern Lebanon further contributing to regional losses.

Speaking at a Reuters NEXT event in Washington, Banga noted that while the current impact on the global economy has been relatively modest, a significant escalation could draw in countries that are key drivers of global growth, including major commodity exporters, News.Az reports.“The tragic loss of life—women, children, civilians—is simply unconscionable on all sides,” Banga emphasized.“The broader economic consequences of this war will largely depend on how far the conflict spreads,” he added.

News.Az