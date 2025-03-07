World Bank estimates Lebanon's recovery needs at $11bn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reconstruction and recovery needs following the conflict in Lebanon are estimated at USD 11 billion, according to the Lebanon Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) 2025 report released by the World Bank.

The report evaluates damage, losses, and needs across ten sectors throughout the country, covering the period from October 8, 2023, to December 20, 2024, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Of the USD1 1 billion in reconstruction and recovery needs, the report estimates that USD 3 to 5 billion will need to be publicly financed, including USD 1 billion for the infrastructure sectors (energy; municipal and public services; transport; and water, wastewater and irrigation).

While USD 6 to 8 billion will require private financing, mostly in the housing, commerce, industry, and tourism sectors.

The Lebanon RDNA was conducted in response to a request from the Government of Lebanon to assess the impact across ten key sectors: Agriculture and Food Security; Commerce, Industry, and Tourism; Education; Environment and Debris Management; Energy; Health; Housing; Municipal and Public Services; Transport; and Water, Wastewater, and Irrigation, said the World Bank today.

News.Az