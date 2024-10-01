World Bank: Middle Corridor could be even greener

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The World Bank sees incredible potential in the Middle Corridor. The Middle Corridor, which is already green enough, could be even greener,” said Stefanie Stallmeister, Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Europe and Central Asia of World Bank during the second day of the Baku Climate Action Week, News.Az reports.

She said that but to be able to achieve this, it is necessary to make serious commitments. For example, attention should be paid to the production of fuels with low emissions. At the same time, investments in electric batteries should be increased."Low-emission fuels must be competitive, otherwise it will be difficult to attract the private sector in this field," she said.

News.Az