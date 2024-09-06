World Bank projects GDP growth in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank forecasts a 2.3% increase in Azerbaijan’s GDP for 2024, with a slight rise to 2.4% in 2025.

These projections are 0.1% lower than the Bank's previous estimates for this year. Growth is expected to reach 2.4% in 2026, News.Az reports citing the World Bank's global economic report. Economic growth in the South Caucasus is anticipated to stabilize around 3.5% from 2024 to 2026. The report predicts a partial rebound in Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon exports, which saw a significant decline in 2023. This recovery is expected to help counterbalance the recent high growth rates in Armenia and Georgia. Additionally, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is likely to continue affecting regional trade growth.Azerbaijan joined the World Bank in September 1992, shortly after gaining independence. Over the past 30 years, the World Bank has supported the country with over 50 investment projects totaling more than $4.5 billion in loans and credits, alongside various knowledge-sharing and technical assistance initiatives aligned with national priorities.

News.Az