World Bank to help Georgia to carry out reforms

The World Bank will provide Georgia with a loan of 47.2 million euros for economic development.

Money will be allocated in the framework of Second Inclusive Growth Programmatic Development Policy Operation for Georgia – DPO-2, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Inclusive Growth Programmatic is the plan developed by Georgian government. It includes reforms that will help to develop economy and create jobs, carry out education reform, develop regions and infrastructure.

