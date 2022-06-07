Yandex metrika counter

World Bank updates its economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan

The World Bank has kept its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Azerbaijan for 2022 and 2023 stable, notes the June issue of the World Bank’s Global Economic Outlook report, News.az reports.

Thus, World Bank did not change its forecast on Azerbaijan’s economic growth for this year and defined it as 2,7 %. This indicator for the next year has been approved as 2,2 %.


News.Az 

