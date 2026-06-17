World Cup: Argentina cruise past Algeria as Messi nets hat-trick

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Argentina secured a convincing victory over Algeria in their Group J clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at Kansas City Stadium in the United States, News.Az rpeorts.

Both teams had goals ruled out for offside within the opening 10 minutes, denying each side an early breakthrough.

Argentina eventually took the lead in the 17th minute through Lionel Messi. After a period of frustration, the Argentine captain carried the ball to around 25 yards from goal before unleashing a strike that found the net. The goal marked Messi’s 118th for Argentina and came in his 200th appearance for the national team, as well as his sixth World Cup tournament.

Messi doubled Argentina’s advantage in the 60th minute, becoming the oldest player to score twice in a World Cup match at 38 years and 357 days old.

The veteran forward completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with a goal from just outside the penalty area. In doing so, Messi also became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick. The strike saw him draw level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals.

The result lifted Argentina to the top of Group J, while Algeria dropped to the bottom of the standings.

News.Az