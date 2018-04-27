World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics has kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts will perform in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first days of qualifying competitions, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is being presented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.

News.Az

News.Az