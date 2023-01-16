World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) will kick off in Davos today.

The meeting, themed "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," will bring together more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries including 50 heads of state or government, as multiple crises deepen divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape, News.Az reports.

This year will also see the highest-ever business participation at Davos, with more than 370 public figures from governments and international organizations, and more than 1,500 business leaders and 90 innovators.

The meeting will also see the attendance of 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank heads, 30 trade ministers, and 35 foreign ministers.

"Where is globalization going?" is the biggest question that the Davos forum will be focusing on as the traumas of COVID-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have convinced some that the imminent era of globalization is coming to an end.

In that context, the conference looks set to assess systemic disruptions and continue its advocacy for globalization.

