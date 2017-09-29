World-famous Azerbaijani scholar Lotfi Zadeh’s body brought to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of the world-famous Azerbaijani scholar, Professor Lotfi Zadeh, has been brought to Baku from San Francisco.

A farewell ceremony for the prominent scholar will be held at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Sept. 29, AzVision reports.

Then the body will be prepared for burial and funeral prayers will be held in the Heydar Mosque.

Lotfi Zadeh (Lutfali Rahim oglu Alaskarzadeh) died on September 6, 2017 aged 97 years.

News.Az

