World-famous cigarette manufacturer closes representation in Azerbaijan

The company B.A.T. (UK and Export) Ltd. officially announced the closure of its representation in Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Taxes, creditors can submit their demands within two months to the following address: 49s Tbilisi Ave, Yasamal district, Baku.

Note that the British B.A.T. (UK and Export) Ltd. is engaged in the production of cigarettes. The company was founded in London in 1921, operates as a subsidiary of British American Tobacco PLC.

