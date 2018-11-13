World Future highlights 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

International news agency World Future has published an article by a veteran political analyst, commentator, broadcaster and award winning journalist Malik Ayub Sumbal on the 6th International Humanitarian Forum recently held in Baku.

Headlined “Baku: Shaping a New World and a New Humanity”, the article says:

“The 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum held under the slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development” in the capital city Baku, Azerbaijan saw a huge representation from leading global humanitarian organizations and renowned experts.

Humanitarian efforts are inevitable as the world is getting more catastrophic than ever. Baku International Humanitarian Forum is a great initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The intent is to keep abreast of today’s miseries across the world, miseries caused by war and its aftermath including the effects that results into the low of Internally Displaced People (IDPs), migrants and refugees.”

“More than 600 people, including 400 foreign guests from 90 countries participated in this international forum that was held in Baku's Heydar Aliyev Center.

Azerbaijan has one million refugees that have migrated from the Nagorno-Karabakh, 20 per cent of Azerbaijani territory under the Armenian occupation,” the article says.

“During the opening of this extraordinary Humanitarian Forum, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered an impressive speech calling for peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

Ilham Aliyev said: “The sixth Baku International Humanitarian Forum shows that Azerbaijan has indeed become a very important contributor to the deepening of international humanitarian cooperation.”

“This year we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Baku process. The Baku process is highly regarded by international organizations, including the UN which gives it high assessment.”

“The President of Azerbaijan focused his address on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which he said must be resolved on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

"Azerbaijan will never come to terms with this occupation and the territorial integrity of our country must be restored. This is required by historical justice and international law," he said.

“Azerbaijan is a member of both the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Council of Europe (CoE) and through this unique situation, has the capacity to contribute to the inter-civilizational dialogue between East and West.

The participants at this forum urged the world community to unite for humanitarian efforts, peace and stability across the world for a better future of mankind,” the article concludes.

News.Az

News.Az