World has changed, energy security issues became more and more important for every country: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Energy security issues became more and more important for every country,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“A lot has changed in the world since the 8th Advisory Council, or the Southern Gas Corridor, which was held here a year ago. The world has changed energy security issues became more and more important for every country. And as we said during the meetings that energy security really is a matter of national security, and all what has been done by our joint efforts with respect to building new routes and engaging new sources now seems to be much more needed than ever before,” the head of state noted.

“And it was good that we did everything on time. We did not lose time, though there have been certain delays during the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project. But in general, we were just very committed to complete it as soon as possible. And now by the way, we already talk about expansion. The Southern Gas Corridor was inaugurated only something more than two years ago, but already today we talk about the expansion of TANAP from 16 to 32 billion cubic meters and expansion of TAP from 10 to 20,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az