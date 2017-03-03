World highly values stability, security in Azerbaijan: official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s development as well as stability and security in the country are highly valued all over the world, said Vugar Aliyev, deputy head of the Public and

He made the remarks addressing the conference titled “The role of the youth in fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism” in Baku on March 3, Trend reports.

Vugar Aliyev noted that the main factor ensuring stability and security in Azerbaijan is connected with President Ilham Aliyev’s purposeful policy based on national interests.

“Another equally important factor is the Azerbaijani people’s support for this policy and acceptance of this policy by the world community,” according to him.

Further in his speech, Aliyev noted that some forces in the world use the youth to achieve their criminal purposes and, in some cases, succeed.

“In 1992, young people in Azerbaijan, having been divided into separate political groups, joined the fight for power. And only after national leader Heydar Aliyev’s return to power, foundation of a well thought-out youth policy was laid and its conceptual basis was created,” Aliyev said.

He added that today, Azerbaijan pays great attention to the youth – a Youth Fund was created and state programs on youth development are being implemented.

News.Az

