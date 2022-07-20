World history is entering new stage – Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

World history is entering a new stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“No matter how hard the so-called supranational elites have been trying to stick to the existing world order, a new era, a new stage in world history is commencing. And only truly sovereign nations can show high growth potential and take the lead,” he said.

Putin noted that truly revolutionary transformation is increasingly gaining ground.

“This tremendous change is surely irreversible, with principles of a more harmonious, more just socially-oriented and safe world order as an alternative to the unipolar one that existed until recently taking shape both nationally and globally,” the Russian leader added.

News.Az