World markets see growth in oil prices
- 26 Dec 2023 06:48
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191899
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/world-markets-see-growth-in-oil-prices-16 Copied
Oil prices have surged in the global markets, News.Az reported.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil rose by $0.27, reaching a trading value of $79.34. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.28, reaching a standing value of $73.84.