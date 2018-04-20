World oil reserves drop to 2.83 bn barrels

+ ↺ − 16 px

World oil reserves have dropped since the signing of the agreement to limit oil production by OPEC and non-OPEC countries by 300 mln barrels to 2.83 bn barrels.

Interfax reports that Saudi Minister of Energy Khalid al-Falih said this at a meeting of the ministerial committee for monitoring the implementation of the deal. "The results of the OPEC+ agreement are impressive. The oil reserves of the OECD countries have been declining steadily for 15 months. They have already dropped by 300 mln barrels to 2.83 bn barrels.

Nevertheless, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak noted that the surplus of oil reserves as of April 1 is 12 mln barrels.

