World's largest crypto exchange set to lose European Union access

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is reportedly on the verge of losing its permission to serve clients across the European Union.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, the crypto giant's application for a crucial operational licence is set to be turned down within weeks. This development could lock Binance out of the European market starting in July, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The setback comes amid the rollout of the EU's strict new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations. Under these new rules, cryptocurrency companies face a hard deadline at the end of June to secure a licence if they wish to continue operating legally throughout the bloc.

Sources state that Binance’s specific application—submitted to Greece’s market regulator, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC)—is on track to be rejected. A representative for the Greek regulator declined to comment on the matter, citing strict confidentiality laws. Without approval from an EU member state regulator, Binance will fail to qualify for continued operations across the bloc.

In response to the reports, a Binance spokesperson emphasized that the company has been actively pursuing a MiCA licence and has collaborated constructively with European regulators for the past 18 months. The exchange stated it believes it has met all necessary requirements and understood that the Greek regulator had completed its review, finding the application compliant.

"HCMC has given no formal indication of the contrary," the spokesperson noted.

The looming decision marks a tense moment for the exchange. Earlier this year, Binance co-CEO Richard Teng praised Greece’s security profile and workforce, explaining why the company chose it over larger financial hubs to serve as its regulatory anchor in Europe. At the time, Teng noted he would leave it to EU authorities to determine if the licence would be granted ahead of the July deadline.

News.Az