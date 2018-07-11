World scientists gather in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th International Conference on Control and Optimization with Industrial Applications (COIA-2018) is held with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies and the Institute of Applied Math of the Baku State University.

The conference is a platform for sharing researchers' academic and scientific experiences, as well as exchanging ideas and discussing the latest scientific discoveries. This conference, which has already become a tradition, is being held in Baku for the third time.

About 250 scientists and researchers from around the world are attending the event. Among the participants are prominent scientists from countries such as Azerbaijan, Turkey, Great Britain, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Ukraine, Serbia, France, Iran, India, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Greece and Bulgaria.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzadeh spoke about the dynamic development of information and communication technologies in the world. This area is one of the priority areas for our country and a spotlight of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s attention.

The non-oil sector, including information and communication, as well as high technologies, is rapidly developing to ensure the country's sustainable development in line with the policies set by the head of state.

A consistent work is being carried out to bring the modern information and communication technologies infrastructure in line with world standards.

"I would like to point out that the International Journal of Applied and Computational Mathematics published under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies has ranked 19th out of 252 worldwide in terms of impact.

"Members of the editorial board of the magazine are also here. I greet them and I think that they will continue to work towards increasing the rating of this magazine, which serves the development of science.

The State Program for the implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Information Society in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2016-2020 was approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 20, 2016. The program stipulates for measures for expansion of state, scientific, educational relations in the sphere of high technology, implementation of joint projects with Azerbaijani scientists and specialists abroad. The implementation of these measures was entrusted to the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies. "

Guluzadeh said that the ministry closely cooperates with the leadership of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and its relevant institutions and expressed confidence that joint cooperation will make a significant contribution to the socio-economic and scientific-technological development of our country.

"The 6th International Conference on Control and Optimization with Industrial Applications, which has been regularly held in many countries around the world, has become an international event in the world of science. This conference also played a role in the integration of Azerbaijani science into global science.

“I think that this event will contribute to the formation of new ideas and the creation of a wide range of applications. It will encourage scientists to come together and gain new successes in the name of the development of our world. "

Rector of the Baku State University, academician Abel Maharramov said that optimization and management are one of the most important and topical science areas in the world. The rector emphasized that this area is one of the leading directions at the Baku State Universiry. Expressing his gratitude for the support, attention and care provided by the Azerbaijani state to development of science, Maharramov noted that this is why the indexes of our country in international ratings increase year by year.

Director of the Baku State University Applied Mathematics Institute Fikrat Aliyev spoke about the history and importance of the conference.

Then a congratulatory letter of the renowned professor of the US University Tamer Basar was read out at the conference. The Ukrainian scientist, Professor Vladimir Larin and other guests expressed their hope that the conference would be active and productive, and wished it success in its work.

The international scientific event, which will last for two days, envisages a broad discussion of the scientific and theoretical results in industry and economy. Topics of the conference include "Theory of Management", "Optimization", "Intelligent Systems", "Interest Management", "Network and Telecommunication", "Numerical and Computational Methods", "Mathematical Modeling and Simulation", "Industrial and Economic Applications", “Application of optimization procedures in physical problems ".

At the plenary meetings within the conference prominent scientists will hold presentations on all aspects of management and optimization.

News.Az

News.Az