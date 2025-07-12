World travelers to observe demining operations in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, members of the Most Traveled People (MTP) international travelers club, representing 15 countries, arrived in Jabrayil today.

Travelers moving along the Fuzuli–Khojavand–Shusha–Khankendi–Khojaly–Aghdam–Kalbajar–Lachin–Zangilan–Jabrayil route toured the city center of Jabrayil, where they were briefed on the ongoing restoration and construction efforts, News.Az reports, local media.

Furthermore, the travelers will visit the village of Mehdili in Jabrayil district to observe demining operations. They will be informed about the severe mine contamination during the occupation and the casualties caused by landmines. The travelers will also watch the process of clearing mined areas and a controlled detonation of recovered mines in the area.

News.Az