World Wildlife Fund Russia wants to work in Karabakh through WWF Azerbaijan

The WWF Russia wants to work in Nagorno-Karabakh through WWF Azerbaijan.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia does not work in the territories of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Nagorno-Karabakh, because this is the decision of its international secretariat, the Russian media quoted WWF Russia’s Chief Spokesperson Daria Kudryavtseva as saying.

The WWF Russia works in the Central Asian countries (the organization’s website says that this concept includes post-Soviet countries of Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan) directly, regardless of the sovereign interests of these countries.

“As far as we know, our colleagues from WWF Georgia and WWF Azerbaijan also do not work in the regions listed in the letter, because according to the Ecoregion Conservation Plan for the Caucasus, no priority tasks for WWF have been identified in these regions,” added the spokesperson.

