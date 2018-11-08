World’s fastest goalie, RoboKeeper, to be brought to Azerbaijan

The world’s fastest goalie, RoboKeeper, will be brought to the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition an

RoboKeeper saved penalties from the world’s best soccer players such as Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The computer-controlled soccer goal-keeper is warmly welcomed everywhere in the world.

Bakutel 2018 participants will be able to compete in penalty shootouts against RoboKeeper. The participants who will succeed against RoboKeeper will receive AZN 10 unified payment cards and other gifts from Azercell LLC and soccer balls from Aloff company.

Several famous players of Azerbaijani football clubs, including Gurban Gurbanov, head coach of both the Azerbaijani national team and Qarabag FC, will try to succeed in penalty shootouts against the world’s fastest goalie.

