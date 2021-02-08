World’s immunity growth against COVID-19 may lead to normal life in August, says Kremlin

The share of the planet’s population with the immunity against coronavirus will reach 60% this summer, allowing to return to life in August ‘with the visor raised,’ Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

According to Peskov, it will depend heavily on the immunity development against COVID-19 among the planet’s population and it can be developed by the mid-summer.

"I believe that it can happen by the middle of the summer," he said. "In other words, the month of August will be ‘with the raised visor’ as they say."

He reminded that, according to calculations of immunologists, about 60% of the planet’s population must develop the immunity, both by natural and artificial means.

"It seems to me that such immunization must evolve sometime around the middle of the summer," Peskov said.

