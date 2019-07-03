World's most powerful passports for 2019 revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The most powerful passports in the world have been revealed – with tiny Singapore and Japan topping the list, The Sun reports.

But the UK has slid down the rankings amid uncertainty over Brexit and is now in joint sixth place with the US.

The list was compiled by the Henley Passport Index, which analyses how many countries a passport holder can enter visa-free or on a visa-on-arrival basis.

Japan and Singapore have held onto their joint top spot, with each country offering visa-free access to 189 destinations.

This latest ranking marks an 18-month long winning streak for both countries, after they unseated Germany from its long-held 1st position at the beginning of 2018.

South Korea now sits in second place along with Finland and Germany, with citizens of all three countries able to access 187 destinations around the world without a prior visa.

Finland rose from third to second spot following recent changes to Pakistan’s formerly highly restrictive visa policy.

In the hope of attracting tourists and boosting its struggling economy, Pakistan now offers an ETA (Electronic Travel Authority) to citizens of 50 countries.

This includes Finland, Japan, Malta, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

But this concession does not extend to either the UK or the US.

News.Az

News.Az