World’s richest gain $336B in record single-day surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world’s 500 richest individuals collectively increased their wealth by $336 billion on Monday, June 15, setting the largest single-day gain ever recorded, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, News.Az reports.

By the close of trading in New York, their combined net worth had surged to a record $13.3 trillion. The increase was driven by broad-based gains in financial markets, along with significant jumps in valuations across major technology companies and large investment holdings.

Elon Musk remained the world’s richest individual and added $164 billion to his personal fortune in a single day. That increase was nearly equal to the combined wealth gains of the other 499 billionaires included in the index.

Earlier reports also suggested that Musk briefly became the first person in history to surpass a net worth of $1 trillion, following the start of trading in shares of SpaceX, the aerospace company he founded. After its market debut, SpaceX shares reportedly climbed to $163.

News.Az