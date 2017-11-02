WP publishes article about Armenia's Metsamor nuclear plant and city of Metsamor - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Washington Post has published an article titled "Is this place in the shadow of the ‘world’s most dangerous nuclear plant’?".

The article speaks about the antiquated Metsamor nuke plant, located nearly 20 miles from Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. The plant (located in a town also called Metsamor) has long been a cause for concern for at least two reasons: It was built without containment vessels, and it sits in a seismic zone. In fact, it was closed in 1989 after a devastating earthquake hit nearby but then reopeted in 1995. In 2011, National Geographic even suggested that it might be the world’s most dangerous nuclear plant.

According to the article, despite the risks, the power plant is still open, and people still live in the town created for the plant’s workers. There seem to be few alternatives, considering that the plant produces a significant chunk of the country’s energy. According to the World Nuclear Association, the power plant provided 31 percent of the total electricity for the country in 2016.

Photographer Stefano Morelli visited the town in January to document its way of life. What he found was 10,000 people (1,000 who still work at the plant) living in a town of old Soviet buildings, caught “in suspension between doubts and fears, between poverty and survival, between life and death.”

News.Az

News.Az