WPC President: Azerbaijan is sensitive about its investments and natural gas export

Azerbaijan is sensitive about its investments and natural gas export, President of the World Petroleum Council Joseph Tot told APA’s Turkey correspondent.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s role as a gas supplier to Europe, Tot said that Azerbaijan is sensitive about the terms of agreement and fulfils them.

“I have information about Azerbaijan. We exchanged opinions with representatives participating in the 22nd World Petroleum Congress. I listened to President Ilham Aliyev and saw that Azerbaijan responsibly fulfils the agreements. Azerbaijan well understands importance of stability of exporting and transit countries. There is need for stability of governments for security of investments and transit routes. President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is a new source for natural gas export to European countries. The matter is about a gas to be transported via pipeline. There is a difference between energy and gas, which is exported via pipeline. Azerbaijani gas is a distinct source for Europe. The main issue is responsibility and Azerbaijan is sensitive about these issues”, he said.

