Wreckage of missing Mi-8 helicopter found on Kamchatka, 17 bodies recovered -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A #video of a crashed #Russian Mi-8 helicopter has appeared online.



It is reported that the #helicopter crashed into a hill, with the Russian #Football Union CFO Arseniy Zamyatin and his wife allegedly on board pic.twitter.com/mUZk9tog0I — News.Az (@news_az) September 1, 2024

The wreckage of the Mi-8T helicopter that went missing on August 31 in southern Kamchatka has been found at an altitude of 900 meters, near the last known location where the crew made contact. This information was reported by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) on their Telegram channel.EMERCOM rescuers have discovered the bodies of 17 people at the crash site. This was reported to TASS by the Russian EMERCOM.The helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero, was en route from a site on the Vachkazhets volcano to the village of Nikolaevka when it suddenly disappeared from radar. There were 22 people on board, including three crew members and 19 passengers. Among the passengers were Arseny Zamyatin, the Financial Director of the Russian Football Union, and his wife, as confirmed later by the RFU.The crew was supposed to make contact around 7:15 AM Moscow time, but this did not happen. A search helicopter was deployed to find the missing aircraft, along with seven ground teams totaling 60 specialists and 15 units of equipment. The search operation has been complicated by adverse weather conditions—thick fog and rain caused by a cyclone. Despite these challenges, the search continued through the night.The Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor's Office have launched investigations into the helicopter's disappearance.

News.Az