Wrestler Aliyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at Minsk 2019
- 28 Jun 2019 10:23
Azerbaijani wrestler Haji Aliyev has added a second gold to the nation`s medal haul at the 2nd European Games in Minsk, after emerging victorious in the men`s 65kg weight category.
He secured the title after defeating Georgian Olympic champion and silver medalist, three-time European champion Vladimer Khinchegashvili 10-2.
