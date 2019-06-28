Wrestler Aliyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at Minsk 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani wrestler Haji Aliyev has added a second gold to the nation`s medal haul at the 2nd European Games in Minsk, after emerging victorious in the men`s 65kg weight category.

He secured the title after defeating Georgian Olympic champion and silver medalist, three-time European champion Vladimer Khinchegashvili 10-2.

News.Az

