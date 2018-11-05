WTM 2018: Azerbaijan urges travels to take another look

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has launched its ‘Take another look’ marketing campaign as part of its strategy to present a new portrait of the country, enhance i

The Caucasus’ country is currently on the cusp of a tourism boom, as it welcomed a record number of in-bound visitors spending more than US$1.3 billion in 2017, making it one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world.

Azerbaijan’s recent investments in tourism and country promotion – including a simplified new electronic visa procedure – are expected to improve its ranking among countries with a high tourism contribution towards national GDP, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council 2018 Impact Report.

It is forecast to be at six per cent per annum over the course of the next ten years putting in the top 20 high potential countries in the world.

As a tourism proposition it is supported by a rich history that dates back five millennia and a composite culture that has evolved with the passing through of travellers along the Great Silk Road.

With high-profile sporting events such as Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and UEFA Europe League Final in 2019; varied hospitality offerings that range from luxury collections to bed and breakfasts; a vibrant gastronomical experience; spectacular landscapes including summer countryside and winter ski slopes; adventure trails; and cultural events; Azerbaijan is in an excellent position to cater to high volumes of tourists seeking authentic local experiences.

“’Take another look’ unlocks Azerbaijan’s unique stories and secrets.

“The Azerbaijani people are excited to share their culture, cuisine and country with visitors.

“For thousands of years, the paths running through Azerbaijan have hosted many a traveller, trader and guest.

“We are delighted to launch our new brand identity and the ‘Take another look’ campaign at the World Travel Market, one of the world’s leading travel exhibitions.

“We look forward to enhancing our tourism proposition in the industry and becoming a leading destination brand in the region, as we continue to provide tourists with unique, authentic experiences that will leave them with lasting memories for a lifetime,” said Florian Sengstschmid, chief executive of Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

Currently, three-fourths of the in-bound tourists to Azerbaijan hail from Russia, Georgia, Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, neighbouring countries in the region.

With a new brand and the ‘Take another look’ promotional campaign, Azerbaijan will focus on increasing the number of tourists from a broader pool of countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, China, as well as central and south-east Asia.

“As we encourage visitors to ‘Take another look’, we are inviting them to take a more in-depth look at Azerbaijan and immerse themselves in truly genuine cultural experiences.

“Guests will want to dig deeper into the country’s history and rich cultural heritage as they discover pleasant surprises and hidden gems throughout the year,” concluded Sengstschmid.

News.Az

News.Az