WTO to support trade-oriented events at COP29 in Azerbaijan

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that its Secretariat would support trade-oriented events at the Baku Global Climate Conference COP29.

On November 14, Azerbaijan, as part of its COP29 presidency, will organize a Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade Day in collaboration with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the WTO, News.Az reports.With Azerbaijan's support, the WTO Secretariat and its partners (ICC, ITC, UNCTAD) will set up Trade and Investment House pavilions in the blue (Pavilion Area B4) and green zones (Pavilion Area D10).WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will also participate in the World Leaders Summit and other high-level events at the Trade and Investment House.

