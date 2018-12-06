WWF Azerbaijan makes reading even more interesting for children!

+ ↺ − 16 px

WWF Azerbaijan presented at BakuTel exhibition the innovative products that bring together information technologies, education and ecology.

It is the first time when representation of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Azerbaijan participates at the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition.

Augmented Reality (AR) technology presented at the exhibition brings closer to visitors the rare animals living in Azerbaijan and adds more fun in reading and education process for children.

Now everyone can download “ARzoom” application from Google Play Market or App Store, scan with the phone camera the special picture-code on the books about animals published by WWF Azerbaijan and watch on the smartphone 3D animation of selected animals living in Azerbaijan.

This innovative project brings together information technologies, education and ecology is aimed at promotion of reading and education among children and constitutes a part of the important Social Campaign launched by WWF Azerbaijan devoted to promote care and love toward the country's nature and rare animal species.

Each of us is responsible for protection of nature and rare animals and only together we can achieve preservation of the country's unique ecology and animal species for future generations! Together Possible!

News.Az

News.Az