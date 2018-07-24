X Gabala International Music Festival unveils its program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gabala International Festival, which has become a major event of the music industry in Azerbaijan and the region, marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The festival, co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Gilan Holding, will be held from July 30 to August 7.

The festival, which will be held in Gabala in the midst of mountains with dense forest, will be an ideal choice for fans of classical music, as well as for those who want to relax from the heat of the capital city and spend a week in fresh air.

The opening ceremony of the festival is scheduled for July 31. The event will be attended by outstanding Azerbaijani and foreign musicians, solo performers and conductors.



World-renowned conductors and musicians from Russia, Israel, the USA, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, including Oksana Yablonskaya, Dmitry Yablonsky, Zhanna Gandelman, Annel Gregory, Olga Ermakova, Eduard Wolfson, Nora Romanova-Schwarzberg, Tomer Lev, Mine Kurtoğlu, Mikhail Khokhlov, Salvador Brotons etc. will take part in the festival.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will perform named after U. Hajibeyli, Youth chamber orchestra called "Baku Chamber Orchestra" under Baku Musical Academy named after U. Hajibeyli, Student Chamber Orchestra under Baku Musical Academy named after U. Hajibeyli, ensemble “Qaytağı”, clarinet quartet “Clarte”, quartet “Furioso”, Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, instrumental group “Jovenes Clasicos del Son” (Cuba), Tbilisi Big Band Orchestra (Georgia), Gypsy Band (Hungary), People's Artists of Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbeyli, Murad Adigozalzada, Yegana Akhundova, Shukur Samadov, Anvar Sadigov, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov, Alexey Miltikh, Sahib Pashazada, Chinara Heydarova, Emil Afrasiyab, laureates of international contests Saida Tagizada, Narmin Najafli , Javad Tagizada, Maharram Huseynov, Mahir Taghizadeh, Taleh Yakhyaev, Ziba Rajabli, Togrul Huseynli, Vurgun Vekilov, talented young soloists, mugham performers and others will perform in the concerts to be organized during the festival.

The concert program at the festival will also feature talented musicians, participants of the "Gənclərə dəstək" ("Support to Youth") project organized by Murad Adigozalzada, People's Artist of the Azerbaijan, director of Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after M. Magomayev and supported by Farhad Badalbeyli, art director of the event.

X Gabala International Music Festival will be remembered by another significant event: this year marks the 100th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev. The festival participants will commemorate the composer, performing his immortal plays.

This year’s festival with its interesting and diverse program will become a meaningful page in the memory of the guests of the event and in the history of the musical culture of Azerbaijan.

Everybody is invited to participate in this great music festival.

