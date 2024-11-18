Yandex metrika counter

Xi: China aims for a more stable, mature partnership with Australia

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday he is ready to collaborate with Australian leaders to build a "more mature, stable, and fruitful" strategic partnership between Beijing and Canberra, News.az reports citing foreign media.

Xi's remarks came in a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, China Daily reported.

Ties between China and Australia have achieved a “turnaround” and are maintaining a “positive” momentum of development, he noted.

