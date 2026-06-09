Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un vow stronger ties as North Korea visit ends

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Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded a two-day visit to Pyongyang, marking his first official trip to North Korea since 2019, as both leaders pledged to deepen bilateral relations amid shifting geopolitical tensions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un staged a high-profile welcome for Xi Jinping, including a red-carpet reception and elaborate performances, during a visit that underscored efforts by Beijing to reinforce its influence over Pyongyang, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to state media KCNA, Kim Jong Un said Xi’s visit demonstrated the “utmost importance” China places on bilateral ties, while no concrete agreements were announced during the talks.

At an evening banquet, Xi Jinping described China and North Korea as “linked by mountains and rivers and sharing a common destiny,” as reported by Xinhua, while Kim reaffirmed support for China’s “One China” principle and pledged continued friendship.

Xi said both sides had reached an “important consensus” to deepen high-level exchanges and strengthen people-to-people relations, as the two countries marked the 65th anniversary of their defence pact.

The visit comes as China seeks to reassert its influence over North Korea, which has drawn closer to Russia in recent years, while remaining heavily dependent on Beijing economically and politically under international sanctions.

No reference was made in official readouts to North Korea’s denuclearisation, reflecting China’s increasingly cautious public stance on the issue.

Xi was accompanied by senior Chinese officials including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Defence Minister Dong Jun and other top government figures during the visit.

Both leaders also visited the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, which commemorates Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War, and planted a fir tree symbolising enduring ties between the two countries.

Despite the public displays of unity, analysts noted underlying differences in expectations, with some observers suggesting that Beijing remains frustrated over North Korea’s refusal to follow China’s economic development model.

News.Az