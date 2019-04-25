Xi Jinping: Azerbaijan is one of China’s main partners in Eurasia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is one of China’s main partners in the Eurasian space, said Chinese President Xi Jinping as he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing

"The Azerbaijani side and you personally have been paying great attention to the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and the joint implementation of the “One Belt, One Way” initiative, and we appreciate that."

"You are also among the first who responded and actively participated in the implementation of the “One Belt, One Way” project. You are also located on the Great Silk Road and are a natural partner in restoring this path. We already have a whole number of cooperation results, which brings tangible benefits to our peoples," said Xi Jinping.

The Chinese President expressed readiness to continue together with his Azerbaijani counterpart the implementation of the “One Belt, One Way” project, to constantly deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas in the interests of joint development and prosperity.

"Mr. President, you are a longtime friend of the Chinese people, constantly make personal effort to develop Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and cooperation in all areas. I appreciate that and am ready to maintain close contacts with you and bilateral relations together in the interests of sound development. The Chinese Communist Party is also ready to step up contacts with the New Azerbaijan Party, exchange experience in public administration and strengthen mutual trust between our two countries," the Chinese President added.

