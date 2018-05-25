Xi Jinping: Azerbaijan`s international status and influence have been increasing day by day

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As a close friend of Azerbaijan, China is truly happy for this."

“The economy of Azerbaijan has been rapidly developing, stability and solidarity have been maintained in the society, and Azerbaijan`s international status and influence have been increasing day by day in recent years,” Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has said in his letter of congratulation addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day, according to AzerTag.

“As a close friend of Azerbaijan, China is truly happy for this. I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations, and I am ready to make joint efforts together with you to achieve new successes in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and their peoples,” Xi Jinping said.

News.Az

News.Az