Xi Jinping: China-Azerbaijan relations are developing steadily

China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, News.Az reports.

Xi Jinping stressed that currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding fruitful results.

“I highly appreciate the efforts you have made to strengthen bilateral relations. In September of last year, we had a successful meeting in the city of Samarkand, where important agreements were reached on advancing bilateral relations into a new era,” the Chinese leader said.

“I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, and I am ready to continue my efforts alongside you to elevate bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” Xi Jinping added.

News.Az