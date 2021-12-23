Xi Jinping: China-Azerbaijan relations have developed rapidly in recent years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between China and Azerbaijan have been developing rapidly and steadily in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his letter addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

The Chinese leader expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Azerbaijani president.

“In recent years, China-Azerbaijan relations have been developing rapidly and steadily, mutual political trust is strengthening day by day, cooperation in various areas is developing successfully and effectively,” Xi Jinping noted.

Xi Jinping also recalled that during a phone conversation with the Azerbaijani leader in June 2021, they reached important agreements on the development of bilateral ties and the expansion of cooperation in key areas.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. I am ready to work with you to raise friendly relations and cooperation to a new level for the welfare of our countries and peoples,” the Chinese leader added.

News.Az