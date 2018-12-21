Xi Jinping: China-Azerbaijan relations have maintained dynamic development tendency in recent years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, AZERTAC reports.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday,” the Chinese leader said in the letter.

China-Azerbaijan relations have maintained dynamic development tendency in recent years, Xi Jinping stressed. “Bilateral ties between the two countries continue developing in all areas, and cooperation as part of the joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” is successfully underway.”

“I attach great importance to bilateral relations between China and Azerbaijan. I am ready to continue making joint efforts together with you in order to achieve new successes in China-Azerbaijan relations of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our two countries and peoples,” Xi Jinping said. “I wish you the best of health.”

News.Az

