Xi Jinping: China-Azerbaijan ties have been dynamically developing over recent years

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday,” the Chinese leader said in his letter.

“China-Azerbaijan relations have been dynamically developing over the recent years and our cooperation is expanding as part of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative,” he noted.

“During the meeting I held with you ahead of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in April of this year we reached important agreements on our bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. I attach great importance to relations between China and Azerbaijan. I am ready to continue making joint efforts together with you in order to achieve new successes in China-Azerbaijan relations of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our two countries and peoples,” Xi Jinping said. “I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavors.”

