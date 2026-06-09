Xi Jinping heads back to China after North Korea visit

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Chinese President Xi Jinping returned home today after a state visit to North Korea, which included a bilateral meeting and public events with leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Xi flew to the capital Pyongyang on Monday for his first visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in seven years, News.Az reports, citing Morning Star.

During their summit, the Chinese president expressed his government’s willingness to expand co-operation in a wide range of areas, including trade, agriculture, construction and technology, while Mr Kim said the two countries would maintain their friendship as “the most important top-priority strategic work,” according to Chinese and North Korean media reports.

Today, the two leaders visited a North Korea-China friendship tower honouring Chinese soldiers who fought alongside North Korean forces during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The leaders, who last met in Beijing in September, also toured the Workers Party of Korea training school and planted a fir tree symbolising their bilateral ties.

During talks with Mr Kim on Monday, the Chinese president said the two countries should consolidate the foundation of their mutual political trust and enhance the level of practical co-operation.

Mr Xi expressed his readiness to work with Mr Kim to “strengthen top-level planning and strategic guidance for China-DPRK relations in the new era, keep bilateral relations advancing with the times and achieve greater progress in bilateral ties.”

Mr Kim said that the bilateral ties between the two nations “have always stood on the right side of history and championed autonomy and justice.

“The international community is undergoing unprecedented and profound changes,” he noted, adding that “the DPRK will unwaveringly uphold the one-China principle and firmly support China’s policies and positions on safeguarding its core interests.”

News.Az