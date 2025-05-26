Xi Jinping: I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations," President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping said in his congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day, News.Az reports citing AzerTAG.

"I am ready to work together with you to strengthen our multifaceted, mutually beneficial cooperation, to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, and to support the development of our countries for the well-being of the peoples of China and Azerbaijan," the Chinese President emphasized.

