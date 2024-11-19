Yandex metrika counter

Xi Jinping said China is ready to boost China-France ties

Xi Jinping said China is ready to boost China-France ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Tuesday that China is committed to continuing the steady and positive progress of its relationship with France, News.azreports citing Xinhua.

China is willing to work with France to make greater contribution to the sound development of China-Europe relations and world peace and stability, Xi said when meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

