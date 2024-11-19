Xi Jinping said China is ready to boost China-France ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Tuesday that China is committed to continuing the steady and positive progress of its relationship with France, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

China is willing to work with France to make greater contribution to the sound development of China-Europe relations and world peace and stability, Xi said when meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

