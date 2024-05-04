Xi Jinping's Europe tour: China aims to build closer ties with EU - ANALYSIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has begun! What was predicted by far-sighted politicians after the collapse of the USSR is becoming a reality. Nothing holds back the dam anymore, and the mighty Chinese dragon, stepping over the declining global hegemon represented by the USA, is trying to establish closer economic and subsequently political ties with the European Union, which seemed forever tied to American military power. Having successfully ousted other actors from Central and Southeast Asia, China has set its course towards Europe.Clearly, the primary destination of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's Europe tour is France, with Serbia and Hungary in the second tier, especially considering their special positions on the European continent in the context of relations with Russia and the EU's migration policy.The visit has elicited a mixed reaction in Paris, ranging from confusion to euphoria. This is evidenced by Macron's attempt to persuade German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to join him and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in formulating a common line of action. This is because Paris and Brussels are more inclined than Berlin to confront Beijing on the trade front. The lack of unity will give China an advantage in its economic confrontation with the leading countries of the European Union.Acting with a carrot-and-stick approach, China is trying to negotiate more favourable conditions for itself on the European market. Since the European Union represents a single economic area, it is clear that finding a foothold in one of the EU countries is enough to access 500 million consumers.It should be noted that since 2019, China's economy has surged ahead. Its volume currently exceeds that of the EU by 15%. Along with this, the export of Chinese goods to the European Union has significantly increased, which understandably concerns the industrial and financial circles of the Old World. The expansion of Chinese manufacturers leads to job losses, impoverishment of the masses, cutbacks in social programmes, and other negative consequences. It is enough to say that in 2023, the Chinese sold products worth $501 billion to the EU. Meanwhile, EU exports to China amounted to only $281 billion, a serious indication of the potential loss of Western countries' positions. There was a time when the Chinese economy barely produced enough to provide for its poverty-stricken population.Today, using the advantages of the "free market", backed by sensible state regulation, subsidies, and tax incentives, China is actively regaining one position after another while actively employing the ancient "divide and rule" policy. In short, having gone through a harsh school of dealings with the Europeans, Americans, and Japanese in the late 19th and mid-20th centuries, China returns their lessons learned, multiplied by Chinese specificity.It's no surprise that the West is trying to curb the growth of China's economy through various restrictive measures, as it poses a serious threat to it. Instead of studying Chinese experience and adopting the most progressive aspects of their economic model, the leaders of the USA and the European Union are trying to strangle it with various restrictive measures. For instance, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has stated that the colossal productivity of Chinese factories represents a global problem. Apparently, she forgets that there was a period when her country's economy accounted for half of the global GDP, but back then, it was considered normal. Unable to present a real alternative to the growing Chinese economy, Western countries are trying to isolate themselves from it with various barriers, which testifies to the weakness of their position. For example, during his visit to Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Xi Jinping to limit the growth of Chinese industry and exports. Moreover, he demanded that the Chinese leader stop supporting Moscow, which was seen as interference in China's foreign policy. In the end, the German chancellor left empty-handed.The weakness of the EU's position in relation to China is also evidenced by the wave of investigations initiated by the European Commission accusing China of dumping policies. One should note the flexibility and quick response of Chinese business leaders who promptly pick up on global development trends. For instance, when the EU launched an ambitious project related to green energy and renewable sources, China suddenly appeared in this market with ready infrastructure and supply chains. In 2023 alone, China invested $273 billion in renewable energy, the USA - $92 billion, and the EU - $101 billion. In other words, China invested far more in clean energy than the USA and the 27 EU countries combined. Clearly, the investments put China at the forefront of the project in question.As for the fuss raised about unfair competition, state interference, attempts to introduce quotas and tariffs – all this further highlights the weakness of the accusers themselves. Amid all this fuss, Chinese electric cars, iPhones, artificial intelligence, and other wonders of the modern world are successfully ousting European and American manufacturers.Hosting Chairman Xi Jinping, France hopes for Chinese investment in the production of its own electric car batteries, aviation, agriculture, etc. In other words, despite the common European agenda against China, President Macron is trying, with his support, to restore the country's image as a leading European power. As far as the Chinese are concerned, they also have their interest in Paris. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in conversation with Macron's diplomatic advisor Bonne, said that the Élysée Palace could suggest the EU conduct a more pragmatic policy towards China. As for Bonne, in conversation with the Chinese foreign minister, he spoke of the need to work together to address hotspots, tackle climate change, make a positive contribution to reducing the North-South divide, move away from bloc confrontation, and further develop France-China and Europe-China relations.The main objective of France in relations with China is to secure financial injections into the French economy, to be the only link between China and Western Europe and, through China, to enhance its status in the eyes of the Americans. In turn, China hopes France will take a neutral stance on the Taiwan issue. Moreover, one should not forget the domestic political situation in France, where Macron's position weakens with each passing day. Therefore, he needs a significant foreign policy success, and China is precisely what can change public opinion within the country, at least slightly.It is quite symbolic that after completing his European tour, Xi Jinping will host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, who is expected to visit the Chinese capital soon.

News.Az