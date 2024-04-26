Xi meets Blinken, stresses major country responsibilities for China, U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged China and the United States to shoulder responsibilities for world peace and create opportunities for the development of all countries, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

As major countries, China and the United States should set a good example of how major countries are supposed to act, provide global public goods, and contribute to world solidarity, Xi added.

