Xi, Takaichi pledge to promote mutually beneficial ties in first talks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a “strategic and mutually beneficial relationship” during their first meeting in South Korea.

Xi expressed readiness to maintain communication with Takaichi and to jointly guide bilateral relations “along the right track,” while the Japanese leader emphasized the importance of candid discussions to “reduce concerns” between the two neighbors, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Their talks took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, marking the first encounter between the two leaders since Takaichi took office last week.

The meeting came amid cautious signals from Beijing toward Japan’s new prime minister, known for her firm stance on China.

The two nations continue to face long-standing disputes over history, territorial issues — particularly around the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands — and the question of Taiwan.

